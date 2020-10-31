Viva Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the September 30th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTTV opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viva Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.