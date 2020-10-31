Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $428,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

