Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VCRA opened at $32.78 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

