Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.3 days.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $63.78 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

