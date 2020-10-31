Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Receives €61.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.29 ($72.11).

VNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

ETR:VNA opened at €54.82 ($64.49) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.18. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

