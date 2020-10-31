Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $28.74 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

