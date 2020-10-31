VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a PE ratio of 289.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

