vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Trading 16.8% Higher

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.74. 6,433,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,015% from the average session volume of 577,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

