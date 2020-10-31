Wagerr (WGR) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $791.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00010471 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,843,972 coins and its circulating supply is 194,464,358 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

