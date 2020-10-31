Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

