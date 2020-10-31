Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WD stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.