Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WD stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,820.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

