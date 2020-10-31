Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
WD opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.
WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
