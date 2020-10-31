WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) Insider Purchases A$24,175.41 in Stock

WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$24,175.41 ($17,268.15).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,031 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$37,297.89 ($26,641.35).

On Monday, October 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 12,792 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$28,014.48 ($20,010.34).

On Thursday, October 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,461 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,118.81 ($16,513.44).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,923 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$47,792.14 ($34,137.24).

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 42,484 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 124,879 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 86,220 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 181,168 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.94.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

