Warburg Research Reiterates €2.90 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.47. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of €2.92 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

