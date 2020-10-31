Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waters by 15.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Waters by 52.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Waters by 434.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 26.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Waters by 10.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

