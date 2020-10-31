Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.20.

NYSE WAT opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

