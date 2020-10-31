Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $240.51. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.