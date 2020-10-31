Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

