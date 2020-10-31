Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.60 and a 200 day moving average of $247.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $833.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

