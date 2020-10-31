Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,546 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,419,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

