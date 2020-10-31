Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

TMO stock opened at $473.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.03 and a 200 day moving average of $390.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

