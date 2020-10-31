Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

