Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.