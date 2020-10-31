Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

NYSE LVS opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.