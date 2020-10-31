Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $21.45 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

