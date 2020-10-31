Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.