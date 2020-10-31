Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.49 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average is $303.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

