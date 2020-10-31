Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

