Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

