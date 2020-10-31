Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

