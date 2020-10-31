Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.64 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

