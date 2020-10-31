Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

