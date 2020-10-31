Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

IBM stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.