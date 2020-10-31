Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

FITB opened at $23.22 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

