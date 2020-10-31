Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.71. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $172.58.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

