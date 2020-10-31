Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,065 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

