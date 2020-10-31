Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after buying an additional 320,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,400,000 after purchasing an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $166.97 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

