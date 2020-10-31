Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,953 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

