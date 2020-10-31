Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

