Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,751,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 966,939 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:ET opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

