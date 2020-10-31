Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

