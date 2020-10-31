Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,896,000 after purchasing an additional 323,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,929.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,942 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH opened at $174.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $190.95.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.