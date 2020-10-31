Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

F opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

