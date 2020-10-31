Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 39.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. 140166 dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

