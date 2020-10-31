Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

