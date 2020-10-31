Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,938 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

