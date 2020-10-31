Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Hershey by 213.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 353.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 343,084 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

