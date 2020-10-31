Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

TWTR stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,137 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

