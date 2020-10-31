Wedbush Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Wingstop by 19.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wingstop by 34.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.