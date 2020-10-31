Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

NYSE WRI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

